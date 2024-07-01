Pool Was Selling Point For Mahwah Home That Went For $159K Over Asking Price

The home at 228 Miller Road in Mahwah was listed in early April at $669,000 by Tony Nabhan of Keller Williams City Views Realty.

On Friday, June 28, it sold for $858,000.

A spokesperson for Keller Williams City Views said the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house had somewhere around 18 offers, but it was the pool that sold it.

Amenities include a master bedroom with a sitting area and walk-in closet, new bathrooms, floors, appliances and lighting throughout, a basement with ground-level access and a new cedar front porch.

Click here for the complete listing.

