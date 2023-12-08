Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 In Ramsey

The man was struck in the northbound lanes and hurled onto the other side of the highway near the Ramsey Outdoor store around daybreak Dec. 8, they said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

There was no immediate word on the type of vehicle or vehicles that struck him or who was driving.

The incident was part of a chain reaction of events that shut down the busy highway into the morning rush.

Another involved a fiery stolen car crash in Saddle River that dropped lines across the road during a pursuit up Route 17.

Ramsey police were handling the pedestrian fatality.

ANYONE who witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Ramsey PD:

