Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Ramsey (Developing)

NJ Transit service to Suffern, NY was suspended due to a fatal pedestrian strike Monday morning, Dec. 16 in Bergen County, rail officials said.

NJ Transit Police

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Train No. 56 on the Port Jervis Line struck and killed the pedestrian east of the Ramsey station around 9:15 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Kyalo Mulumba said. 

The train, which departed Port Jervis at 7:39 a.m., was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 9:52 a.m. 

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 10 customers and crew on board. Port Jervis/Main/Bergen County Lines are suspended in both directions between Suffern and Waldwick. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

