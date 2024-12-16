Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Ramsey (Developing)

Train No. 56 on the Port Jervis Line struck and killed the pedestrian east of the Ramsey station around 9:15 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Kyalo Mulumba said.

The train, which departed Port Jervis at 7:39 a.m., was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 9:52 a.m.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 10 customers and crew on board. Port Jervis/Main/Bergen County Lines are suspended in both directions between Suffern and Waldwick. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

