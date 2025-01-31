Officer Spots Handgun In Route 17 Stop Of Mississippi Women, Ramsey Police Say

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 28, when Ramsey police stopped a blue Honda Accord with a Mississippi registration on Route 17 South, according to Ramsey Police Lt. Jeff Guilfoyle.

During the investigation, officers saw a handgun in plain view within the vehicle. The occupants, identified as Raven Johnson, 35, and Katrina McPherson, 51, were arrested without incident, Guilfoyle said.

Both women were charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, a second-degree crime. They were released on a summons and are scheduled to appear in the Central Judicial Processing court in Hackensack, officials said.

