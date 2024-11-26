Fair 58°

NY Drug Dealer Tries Swallowing Cocaine During Hotel Bust In Mahwah, Police Say

Two New York men were arrested in Bergen County on Monday evening, Nov. 25, after police caught them trying to hide cocaine during a suspected drug deal, authorities said.

Kervin Plasencia and Christian Rivera.

 Photo Credit: Mahwah PD
Mahwah police were conducting surveillance at a local hotel at approximately 6:30 p.m., following reports of possible illegal drug activity, Chief Timothy O’Hara said. Officers observed two individuals, later identified as Kervin Plasencia, 35, of Queens, and Christian Rivera, 33, of New York, NY, being dropped off by a rideshare vehicle at the hotel entrance.

As officers approached the vehicle, Plasencia tried to swallow a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine. Officers intervened and removed the bag from his mouth before it became unsealed, officials said.

Plasencia was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute in a school zone, destruction of evidence, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on an officer after allegedly spitting on police, O’Hara said.

Rivera was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute in a school zone, and obstruction.

Both men were processed at the Mahwah Police Department and released pending a court appearance at Central Judicial Processing.

The arrests were made with the assistance of Detective Lieutenant Kevin Hebert, Detective Sergeant Eric Larsen, Detective Timothy Letavish, Officer Michael Silano, Officer Joseph Alvarez, and Officer Christopher Minchin.

