Nothin' To See Here, Folks: PVC Pipe Found In Middle Of Ramsey Street Brings Bomb Squad

Borough officers found the hard plastic pipe on Arlton Avenue, just off Franklin Turnpike, early Sunday afternoon, May 21, Ramsey Police Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli said.

They quickly cleared the area and blocked traffic while awaiting the Bergen County Bomb Squad and the Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit, the detective said.

The all-clear was given about an hour later.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.