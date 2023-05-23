A Few Clouds 70°

Nothin' To See Here, Folks: PVC Pipe Found In Middle Of Ramsey Street Brings Bomb Squad

A piece of PVP pipe found in the middle of a quiet, leafy Ramsey street brought an emergency response that included the bomb squad, authorities said.

A Bergen County Bomb Squad tech removes the piece of PVC pipe found on a quiet street in Ramsey on Sunday, May 21. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE / INSET: Ramsey PD
Jerry DeMarco
Borough officers found the hard plastic pipe on Arlton Avenue, just off Franklin Turnpike, early Sunday afternoon, May 21, Ramsey Police Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli said.

They quickly cleared the area and blocked traffic while awaiting the Bergen County Bomb Squad and the Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit, the detective said.

The all-clear was given about an hour later.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this report.

