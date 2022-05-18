Contact Us
Young Child Airlifted To Hospital After Near-Drowning In Bergen Backyard Pool

Jerry DeMarco
The medical chopper picks up the young near-drowning victim at George Washington Elementary School field in Mahwah.
The medical chopper picks up the young near-drowning victim at George Washington Elementary School field in Mahwah.

A young child was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Mahwah late Wednesday afternoon.

The boy, 3, was breathing on his own but unconscious when first responders arrived at the Wyckoff Avenue home near the Ramsey border.

He regained consciousness, however, and was picked up by AirMed 1 at the nearby George Washington School field, witnesses said.

No further information was immediately available.

