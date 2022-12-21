Woman Found Dead At Konica Minolta HQ: No Foul Play Suspected

A woman found dead at Konica Minolta's headquarters in Bergen County on Wednesday apparently was stricken by a heart attack, responders said.

The 59-year-old employee is believed to have entered a bathroom at the corporate building on Williams Drive off northbound Route 17 near the Rockland County line around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Her body was found the next morning, responders said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to gather evidence and the county Medical Examiner to collect the body. The county prosecutor's office was notified.

