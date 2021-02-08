Winner: Powerball Ticket Good For $50,000 Sold In Bergen County

A winning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Bergen County.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at Quick Mart, located at 190 Franklin Turnpike in Mahwah.

The numbers from Saturday's Powerball drawing were: 01, 21, 22, 34, and 47. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Multiplier number was 02.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $211 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, August 4 at 10:59 p.m.

