Whole Foods Sets Opening Date For New Bergen County Store

Whole Foods has set an opening date for its Woodcliff Lake store — one of its four newest locations across the Garden State.

The store, located at 500 Chestnut Ridge Rd., is slated to open on Wednesday, July 27, representatives said.

The building spans nearly 48,000 square feet and is designed to “evoke a casual, modern feel” while including all of the traditional and organic small-farm produce, dairy, and other products the chain has become renowned for.

The store will feature upwards of 1,000 items sourced from the Tri-State area that have been hand-picked by Chris Manca, the “Local Forager” for the brand’s Northeast region.

Customers celebrating the store’s opening day can expect free samples, giveaways, and live entertainment. The first 200 customers will also receive a complimentary tote bag and a $10 gift card.

Meanwhile, donations will be made to the borough’s Run For Education event, the Youth Triathlon, Oktoberfest, and more.

Click here for additional details.

Whole Foods Market, 500 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Woodcliff Lake, NJ

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.