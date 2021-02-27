Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice serves Mahwah & Ramsey
News

UPDATE: Three In Custody In Apparent BB Gun Shooting At Route 17 Shopping Center

Jerry DeMarco
A Bergen County SWAT team at the Interstate Shopping Plaza on Route 17 in Ramsey.
A Bergen County SWAT team at the Interstate Shopping Plaza on Route 17 in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: Three suspects were in custody a short time after a report of shots fired locked down a Route 17 shopping center and brought a massive police response Saturday night.

The weapon apparently was a BB gun. No injuries were reported.

Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney initially confirmed that someone fired at least one shot at the Interstate Shopping Center shortly before 8 p.m.

The chief couldn't confirm an initial report that the shooter walked out of a pizzeria, fired shots from a BB gun and then vanished.

He did say that witnesses reported seeing shots fired.

The center was placed on lockdown. Customers and employees were told to remain inside.

Responders from neighboring towns rushed to the scene, along with tactical responders from Bergen County, including specialized units from the sheriff's and prosecutor's office.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

