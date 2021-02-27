UPDATE: Suspect Charged In Blank Ammo Shooting At Route 17 Shopping Center

UPDATE: A 32-year-old man fired a blank round of ammunition, triggering a massive police response and the lockdown Saturday night of a Route 17 shopping center in Ramsey, authorities said.

The suspect was expected to be charged via a summons following the incident at the Omega Fine Jewelry store at the Interstate Shopping Center shortly before 8 p.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney told Daily Voice.

It wasn't immediately clear why he did it.

Responders from neighboring towns rushed to the scene, along with a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, Bergen County sheriff's officers and other tactical responders.

Customers and employees told Daily Voice they were told to remain inside for a little under 45 minutes before the lockdown was lifted.

Three suspects initially were questioned, responders said.

No injuries were reported.

