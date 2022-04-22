UPDATE: Standoff Ends Peacefully In Mahwah

A barricaded man surrendered to Friday after a brief standoff in Mahwah.

Township officers had gone to the home on Vail Place off Campgaw Road -- barely a half-mile from the Bergen County Police and Fire Academy -- for an unspecified reason shortly before 3:30 p.m. April 22.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was summoned, along with a Regional Crisis Negotiation Team.

The 49-year-old man emerged from the home and was taken into custody without incident shortly before 4:30 p.m., they said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he'd be taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus or have a private evaluation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.