UPDATE: Police Nab Fleeing Suspects In Ramsey Condo Development

Police converged on a Ramsey condo development and nabbed two men who bailed out of a stolen vehicle that they'd crashed just moments earlier.

Anxious residents watched from their windows as police corraled the pair at the Washington Drive Homeowners condominiums on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said one of his officers spotted a red Chevy Malibu -- reported stolen out of Long Island -- making several loops in the Interstate Shopping Center off southbound Route 17 around noon.

"A check of the Maryland registration indicated the license plate did not match the vehicle it was on, so the officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop," the chief said.

The driver hit the gas, but the Malibu quickly crashed through a guardrail and into a backyard of a home at the corner of North Franklin Turnpike and Madison Avenue, Lyman said.

Both occupants then bailed out.

It was all over in minutes.

Police from neighboring towns and Bergen County sheriff's officers helped their Ramsey colleagues set a perimeter.

Within 15 minutes of the initial incident, borough police were reporting that there was "no danger to the public."

Resident videos show police arresting one of the suspects at the Dumpster and the other being seized barely a block away.

The vehicle, reported stolen out of Floral Park, NY, had to be towed.

