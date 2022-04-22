Standoff Averted In Mahwah

A barricaded man surrendered to police Friday after a brief standoff in Mahwah.

Township officers had gone to the home on Vail Place off Campgaw Road -- barely a half-mile from the Bergen County Police and Fire Academy -- shortly before 3:30 p.m. April 22.

They had responded to an unexplained call from a woman believed to be the man's wife, law enforcement sources said.

Bergen County tactical units and other area first responders began mobilizing but weren’t needed in the end.

The man emerged from the home and was taken into custody without incident shortly before 4:30 p.m., they said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether charges would be filed, nor whether he'd be taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus or have a private evaluation.

