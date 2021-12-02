Ramsey Plumber Busted For Child Porn

A plumber from Ramsey was arrested Thursday on child porn charges.

Charles M. Gilbride, 25, “used the Internet to view, download, and possess files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit earlier in the day raided Gilbride’s condo in the Timber Valley development off Hilltop Road, around the corner from the Godard School for Early Childhood Development.

They released him pending a Dec. 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on a simple child porn possession charge, the prosecutor said.

First responders know the 2015 Ramsey High School graduate as a recent lieutenant with the all-volunteer Ramsey Rescue Squad.

Musella thanked Ramsey police as well as police from Glen Rock and Lyndhurst who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

