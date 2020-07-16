Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Possible COVID-19 Exposure Halts Ramsey Football Workouts

Cecilia Levine
Ramsey High School football field
Ramsey High School football field Photo Credit: Ramsey School District Facebook page

Ramsey High School's football program has halted workouts just three days after they began over COVID-19 concerns.

Some of the players may have been exposed to a non-football Ramsey High School individual, superintendent Dr. Matthew Murphy told NorthJersey.com.

The NewJersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines mandates athletes must be groups of 10 or less. Athletes also cannot share equipment, must have proof of current physical exams and are subject to regular temperature checks.

The organization last Friday proposed an abbreviated fall sports calendar, with games set to start Oct. 1 for most sports.

NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire noted Ramsey is taking the "very cautious steps" with the goal of having athletes return to the field -- but  "health, safety, emotional well-being and soon, academics, come first."

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

