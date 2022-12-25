Contact Us
Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice serves Mahwah & Ramsey
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 On Christmas Eve

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victim was struck in the southbound lanes outside the BP station on Route 17 in Ramsey.
The victim was struck in the southbound lanes outside the BP station on Route 17 in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Eve on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said.

Initial details were scant. What is known is that the male victim was struck around 8 p.m. in the left southbound lane of the highway outside a BP station.

Police shut down the highway at Spring Street and initially summoned a medical chopper to land at the Ramsey Square shopping center on the opposite side of the highway.

The bird was canceled a short time later, however.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported by ambulance.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to collect evidence. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.