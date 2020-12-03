Orthodox Rabbis Order Shutdown Of Bergen County Synagogues Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Rabbinical Council of Bergen County has temporarily ceased operations at each of its county synagogues, officials said amid coronavirus concerns in a letter to its members.

As per the council's request, community members are urged to work from home and to “stay home whenever possible,” the letter said.

This means so weddings, no shiva calls, no minyans (prayer sessions) or any other communal services.

“As you can see, these represent significant changes to our lives and many detailed questions will certainly emerge,” read the letter outlining a list of the council’s temporary changes, which include recommendations for members to avoid playdates, contact sports and eating at sit-down restaurants.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we are suspending so many of the most crucial routines of our daily lives and lifecycle moments.”

As of noon Thursday, there were three new Bergen County COVID-19 cases in addition to Wednesday's 10.

“These measures are adopted as a reflection of our overarching commitment to the sanctity of human life, and we pray that these will be very temporary measures,” the letter read.

The council will reassess these temporary measures in the next week, officials said.

