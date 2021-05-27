Music Teacher From Wayne Charged In Ho-Ho-Kus Juvenile Sex Case

UPDATE: A music teacher from Wayne had "sexually inappropriate conduct" with an underage Ho-Ho-Kus teen, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Kyle Kubicki, 29, formerly of Mahwah, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest Tuesday.

He's charged with providing obscenity to a minor and child endangerment through sexual conduct for "engaging in sexual conversations with a child under the age of 18 and also providing pornographic materials" to the youngster "for the purpose of sexual gratification," Musella said.

Detectives from the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit began investigating with Ho-Ho-Kus police -- who'd received similar information -- following a tip from the Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit of the state Department of Children and Families, Musella said.

Kubicki had been a music and band teacher at Northern Highlands Regional High School, which serves students from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Saddle River, and Upper Saddle River.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 300-pound Norwood native, who was graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School, and previously taught music at the Norwood Public School.

NHRHS Principal Joseph J. Occhino sent a message to parents Wednesday afternoon:

"Northern Highlands has recently been notified by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office that a former teacher has recently been charged with various offenses while employed at Northern Highlands. We are and will continue to work very closely with the Prosecutor's Office as the investigation continues." (SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW)

Kyle Kubicki BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

