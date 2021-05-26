Music Teacher From Mahwah Charged In Juvenile Sex Case

A music teacher from Mahwah was arrested on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.

Kyle Kubicki, 29, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Detectives from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's office charged him with sexual conduct with a minor and showing obscene material to a minor, records show.

Kubicki had previously taught at Northern Highlands Regional High School, which serves students from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Saddle River, and Upper Saddle River.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 300-pound Norwood native was graduated from Northern Highlands and previously taught music at the Norwood Public School.

NHRHS Principal Joseph J. Occhino sent a message to parents Wednesday afternoon:

"Northern Highlands has recently been notified by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office that a former teacher has recently been charged with various offenses while employed at Northern Highlands. We are and will continue to work very closely with the Prosecutor's Office as the investigation continues." (SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW)

Musella, the Bergen County prosecutor, was expected to release more information Wednesday afternoon.

The New Jersey criminal statutes under which Kubicki is charged refer to:

"any person having a legal duty for the care of a child or who has assumed responsibility for the care of a child who engages in sexual conduct which would impair or debauch the morals of the child";

"a person who knowingly shows obscene material to a person under 18 years of age with the knowledge or purpose to arouse, gratify or stimulate himself or another" and is "at least four years older than the person under 18 years of age viewing the material."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.