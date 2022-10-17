Murder Suspect Involved In Wrong-Way NY Bridge Crash In Pursuit That Began In Rockland

UPDATE: A suspected murderer who reportedly sped away from Clarkstown police drove into oncoming highway traffic, where he crashed head-on into another vehicle on a heavily-traveled New York State bridge and caused other collisions before being captured, responders said.

The chase began in Clarkstown, Rockland County and continued through three other counties before coming to an end on Route 84 near Route 9W, early Monday afternoon, Oct. 17, they said.

A New York State police cruiser was damaged, along with a tractor-trailer and other vehicles -- among them, a pickup truck and an SUV that collided head-on atop the Newburgh Beacon Bridge in Dutchess County, witnesses said.

A sedan with New Jersey license plates was also severely damaged, photos and video from the scene show.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were immediately reported in the incident, which caused major traffic jams in various directions before blocked lanes eventually were reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

New York State Police were expected to release more information.

From Rockland Video Productions:

