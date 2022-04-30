Mulch Fire Doused Outside Mahwah Housing Development

Firefighters doused a mulch blaze that spread to a Mahwah affordable housing development before it could do severe damage.

The two-alarm fire broke out at the Ramapo Brae development off Stag Hill Road near Route 287 and the Ramapo RIver around 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Township firefighters doused the Brae Lane blaze after it extended to one of the buildings.

The main body was knocked down shortly after 9 p.m. and the fire was declared under control under an hour later.

No injuries were reported. The official cause wasn't immediately determined.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Allendale, Wyckoff, Upper Saddle River, Hillburn, Suffern and Tallman.

