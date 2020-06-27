MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Returning For Fourth Season -- Some Fans Want Snooki, Not Angelina

Though the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation will, in fact, be returning for a fourth season, some fans say they’d prefer the return of Snooki -- who said she wouldn't be returning -- over Angelina Pivarnick.

Certain fans of the show feel as though Pivarnick has “sowed division” in the cast, media reports say, NorthJersey.com reports.

In an Instagram post from June 25, Pivarnick said “everyone’s asking” if she’d be returning to the show. “We want Snooki instead,” one fan reportedly commented. The comments on the post have since been deleted and turned off.

Another fan commented on a photo shared by cast member Ronnie Magro, announcing the show had been renewed for a fourth season: "Hope Angelina doesn’t come back,” adding, "such a drama starter."

Meanwhile, Snooki said in a December episode of her “It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey” that she won’t be returning to the show.

“Our show, ‘Jersey Shore,’ is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun,” she said in the episode. “Lately, everything is so serious. It’s not about a team anymore.”

