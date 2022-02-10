Middle School In Mahwah Goes Into Modified Lockdown Following Alleged Social Media Threat

Ramapo Ridge Middle School in Mahwah went into modified lockdown following a "vague" social media threat, authorities confirmed.

"The students and staff remain safe," Schools Supt. Michael DeTuro said in an updated notification shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

This followed an initial notice from the schools chief around 11:30 a.m. as parents began questioning the large police presence at the Ridge Road school.

DeTuro said administrators were working with police to investigate the day's undisclosed "Internet/social media posting," which sources said was on TikTok.

"We will conduct our regular dismissal and we will provide more information after dismissal concludes," the superintendent added in his update.

Multiple law enforcement and district sources confirmed one officer's description of the post as "vague."

Students reported being held in place through at least two periods and lunch/recess while the school was searched and various interviews were conducted to determine the source. Seventh-graders got to have lunch soon after DeTuro's update went out.

