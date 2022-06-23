Gruesome Scene In Middle Of Route 287 Amid Furious Effort To Revive Hit-Run Victim

It was a horrific scene as responders furiously tried to save the life of a pedestrian who had a limb and a hand severed by a hit-and-run driver on northbound Route 287 near the NJ/NY border.

The 30-something local resident apparently "walked out onto the highway and was hit by an unknown vehicle" near mile marker 65.4 in Mahwah around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, a ranking law enforcement officer told Daily Voice.

Tourniquets were applied to both of his arms, responders said. He also sustained a skull fracture and was breathing for a time despite massive trauma, they said.

New Jersey State Police requested a medical chopper, but the rainy weather scuttled a trip. They also summoned fatal accident investigators.

The northbound highway was closed as responders in the middle of the road tried to keep the victim alive. An ambulance then took him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

