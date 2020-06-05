Future Concerts Amid COVID-19: Try This On For Size

One of the first musical bookings since mass gatherings were banned across the U.S. could provide a look at what may become "the new normal" for concertgoers in the age of coronavirus.

As reported by Billboard , young country rockers Bishop Gunn are scheduled to play to a socially-distanced house that will be at 20% capacity at TempleLive in Fort Smith, Ark., on May 15.

Only 229 tickets are being sold -- in a venue that has 1,100 seats.

"Fan pods" of two to 13 seats placed at least six feet apart are available but must be purchased together, Ticketmaster says.

This will keep those who haven't been socially distancing together, it says.

Attendees must wear face masks (available for sale at the theater) and have their temperatures taken before being allowed in.

Among the other changes:

Fog sprayers will be used to sanitize the theater;

All walkways will be one-way;

Beverages will either be pre-packaged or have lids;

No more than 10 people at a time will be allowed in each bathroom;

Soap and paper towel dispensers will work off sensors.

"If you are a church, there are no restrictions on how many people you can have inside as long as they follow CDC guidelines and stay six feet apart," TempleLive's Mike Brown told Billboard . "So our position is: A public gathering is a public gathering regardless of the reason, whether you are going to go to a quilting event, a church or a concert."

“We are attempting to move past the restrictions that have been necessary during this pandemic, but we must do so in a manner that is based on solid data,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a release. “I am confident this measured reopening is the best approach that will allow us to enjoy these entertainment venues again.

"As we cautiously emerge from this difficult time, we will keep an eye on data for any evidence that we are moving too quickly.”

Fans, understandably, are concerned what such drastically reduced seating availability will do to ticket prices.

Stay tuned for the new normal in New York and New Jersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.