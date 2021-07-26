Contact Us
Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice serves Mahwah & Ramsey
Return to your home site

Menu

Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice serves Mahwah & Ramsey

Nearby Towns

News

Fowl Smell: Truck Spills Decomposed Chicken Carcasses Along Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ewwwwww....
Ewwwwww.... Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Witnesses said you couldn't imagine the stink when a tractor-trailer carrying chicken carcasses lost part of its load as rush-hour temperatures on Route 17 neared 90 degrees on Monday. 

Hay and chicken parts "flew all over the highway" after a strap on a tarp came loose from the trailer as it headed down the hill on the southbound highway in Ramsey shortly before 6 p.m., one witness said.

The driver "braked to stop near the iHop and it all spilled over the top onto the trailer connections," he added.

"It's the worst smell you ever smelled in your life," another witness said. "I was gagging."

Responding police officers summoned the state Department of Transportation.

Outside the iHop on Route 17 in Ramsey.

Jerry DeMarco

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice!

Serves Mahwah & Ramsey

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.