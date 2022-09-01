Fire Ravages Mahwah Home

A raging fire ravaged a Mahwah home.

The fire ignited in the attached three-car garage and raced through the nearly $1.5 million home set back off a long driveway near Young World Day School on Wyckoff Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

The owner quickly got out and watched in anguish as firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze.

They went to an exterior operation, heavily dousing the flames with a trio of aerials in front and back before moving inside of the 4,200-square-foot home. The fire was declared under control shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Two firefighters were evaluated at the scene by an EMS unit.

There was no initial word on a possible cause.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was among the responders, given the extent of the damage.

Providing mutual aid either at the scene or in coverage were firefighters from surrounding towns Allendale, Franklin Lakes, Ho-Ho-Kus, Montvale, Ramsey, Saddle River and Wyckoff, as well as their Rockland County colleagues from Sloatsburg, Suffern, Hillburn and Hillcrest.

Wyckoff Avenue was closed between Fardale Avenue and West Crescent Avenue.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.