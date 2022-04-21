FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN: 75% Of Blaze Contained, Operations Again Paused Overnight

UPDATE: Crews got 75% of a Ramapo Mountains wildfire doused before breaking again until morning.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service initially estimated that the wildfire covered 50 acres. They revised that figure to 40 acres late Thursday afternoon, April 21.

It took several hours to contain roughly half the blaze after it broke out around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mahwah off Bear Swamp Road in the Ramapo Valley County Reservation, north of Camp Glen Gray, and quickly spread.

Another quarter was knocked down on Thursday as crews built and reinforced containment lines.

No injuries were reported and no structures endangered, the NJFFS said.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service doing helicopter water drops and U.S. Fish & Wildlife joined a host of local firefighters and other responders from Mahwah, Ramsey, Franklin Lakes, Tallman and Hillburn, among others.

The Bergen County Fire Marshal and NJFFS were investigating the cause.

This follows two fires in the area on the same day late last week.

