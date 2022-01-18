Employee Charged With Embezzling $122,000 From Bergen Company

An employee in a Ramsey company's accounts receiving department embezzled $122,000 from her employer, police charged.

Kimberly Soto, 36, of Prospect Park used her access to company accounts at Ui Solutions to fraudulently divert [the money] from the company to her own personal account" over the course of a year, beginning in February 2020, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.

Soto was charged with theft and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the chief said.

