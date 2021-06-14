Divers Search Mahwah Lake For Drowned Paddle Boarder

A 20-something paddle boarder from Mahwah was believed drowned in a township lake Monday night -- the second area drowning of a young man in less than a week.

A friend who was with him paddled to shore shouting for someone to call 911 after the victim lost his grip and fell into Dators Pond, Mayor Jim Wysocki said.

Police rushed to the foot of Stag Hill Road west of the Ramapo River off Routes 202 and Route 287 near the Rockland County border, he said.

The Mahwah Fire Co. 1 Dive Team was joined at the scene by colleagues from Wallington, Wyckoff and Oradell.

Darkness fell as divers continued their search for the victim, who Wysocki said lived less than a mile from the pond.

A police drone was sent up, but there was no immediate sign of him in a lake that is 60 feet deep in some areas, he said.

A Hudson County man who didn't know how to swim drowned at a lake in nearby Darlington County Park last Thursday despite an intense effort by rescuers to save him.

