CRUMBY RIDE: Route 287 Traffic Sandwiched In Bread Truck, DOT Collision

A tractor-trailer and New Jersey Department of Transportation truck collided just as the work-week rush was beginning on Route 287, spilling dozens and dozens of boxes of bread.

No injuries were reported in the crash when one of the drivers tried to change lanes on the southbound highway at mile marker 64.4 in Mahwah around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, New Jersey State Trooper Brandi Slota said.

A combination of loaders, flatbed tow trucks, a huge Dumpster and some shovels helped clear the site.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

