Breaking News: Deer Tries Hoofing It Across GWB, Rescued By Port Authority Responders
News

Crash Spills Bottles Of Water, Gatorade, Sunny D Across Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
A sedan slammed into a pickup truck on northbound Route 17 at the border of Ramsey and Upper Saddle River.
Photo Credit: Michael P. Alvarez for DAILY VOICE

A sedan slammed into a pickup truck on Route 17 early Sunday, spilling dozens of bottles of water, Gatorade and Sunny D orange drink.

There were injuries but no immediate word on the extent following the northbound-side collision outside the Valero gas station at the border of Ramsey and Upper Saddle River around 7 a.m.

One lane of traffic was able to squeeze by as the debris was cleared.

The Acura sedan -- which ended up with bottles inside its crumpled engine -- had to be towed.

Upper Saddle River police, firefighters and EMS were among the responders.

