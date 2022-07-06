Contact Us
Body Of Canoeist Found In Ramapo River

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The body was found floating in the Ramapo River with a canoe nearby.
Authorities found the body of a canoeist in the Ramapo River, responders said.

Mahwah police notified the New Jersey State Police and Bergen County Prosecutor's Office after the body turned up -- with a canoe nearby -- near Ramapough Indian land off Halifax Road late Wednesday morning.

He'd apparently been in the water for multiple days and may have been the victim of a boating accident, responders said.

Authorities believe he's from the area.

Township firefighters were summoned to retrieve the body and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was called to collect evidence.

