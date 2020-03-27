Bergen County Parks Ordered Closed By Tedesco

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco ordered all county parks closed as of Saturday at 8 a.m. in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The news comes a day after Tedesco closed Ramapo Valley County Reservation, Campgaw Mountain Reservation and Darlington County Park in Mahwah.

"Keeping the parks open has placed a tremendous burden on local law enforcement, the Bergen County Sheriff and other critical resources during this pandemic," Tedesco said.

"Local authorities have reported complications, including but not limited to traffic congestion, parking issues and non-compliance with social distancing guidelines, related to park visitation, resulting in the need for closure."

There were more than 8,800 cases reported as of Friday in New Jersey including 108 fatalities.

