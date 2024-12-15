Mahwah Mansion Seized From Chinese Billionaire Fraudster Listed At $33M

The Crocker Mansion, located at 675 Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah, spans 50,000 square feet and sits on 12.5 gated acres. Originally built in 1907, the property features 21 bedrooms, a pool house, tennis courts, and a guest house. It was declared a historic landmark by Mahwah Township due to its unique place in local history.

In March 2023, the home was seized from Guo Wengui, when he was indicted on multiple charges, including wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering. Prosecutors allege Guo orchestrated a $1 billion scheme, defrauding thousands of his online followers through false investment opportunities.

Federal prosecutors say he put the investment funds toward purchasing the Crocker Mansion; Chinese and Persian rugs he used to furnish the home; a $62,000 television; a custom-built Bugatti sports car for approximately $4.4 million, and more.

The Crocker Mansion, once home to prominent banker Emerson McMillan and later a Catholic seminary, has undergone significant renovations while retaining its historic charm. Its expansive grounds and luxurious features make it ideal for large families, diplomats, or anyone seeking privacy and grandeur just 25 miles from Manhattan.

Interested buyers can contact Fox and Stokes agents Diane Cookson, Carl Gambino, or Megan Fox. The property is listed as a private exclusive at $33 million.

