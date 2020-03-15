'Take One For Humanity': Hillsdale Mom Will Run Errands For Elderly, Immunocompromised

Rama Ginde said she felt helpless when she saw the number of elderly people left to fend for themselves on a recent trip to a Hillsdale supermarket.
The chef and mom of three took matters into her own hands, and drafted a Facebook post amid growing COVID-19 fears that she'd run errands for Bergen County seniors and immunocompromised.
"This is a time when you really can’t think about yourself," said Ginde, who owns WannaBee Chef . "You've gotta take one for the team -- take one for humanity."
The post may have lit the spark for several of Ginde's friends and family members, who she says are ready on standby to offer a helping hand as well.
“I really do hope that the elderly and the immunocompromised take it seriously and don’t go out and about, because there are people here to help,” Ginde said.
"And I really, really hope they do reach out, and I don’t want people to be embarrassed or feel like they’re being judged, either."
Anyone in need can contact Ginde via email or on Facebook .
