Fleeing Teen Driver Tries To Ram Pursuer During Multi-Town Northwest Bergen Chase

Police apparently began pursuing the Maserati SUV near Route 287 around 6:30 a.m. May 3.

The vehicle -- valued at nearly $100,000 -- had been reported stolen out of Franklin Lakes, police said.

The pursuit sped down Campgaw Road near the Bergen County Police Academy and headed into the township's Fardale section, where responders say the driver tried to ram a police vehicle.

The vehicle crashed multiple times and headed south on Wyckoff Avenue before ending up riding on southbound Route 17 on three tires and a rim, responders said.

Police units boxed in the Maserati near the park and ride lot in Ridgewood just south of Racetrack Road.

Minor damage was reported in the resulting collision, which temporarily closed one lane and slowed morning rush-hour traffic on the southbound highway.

Two occupants bailed out, with one -- believed to be under 18 -- quickly in Mahwah police custody. Numerous complaints and motor vehicle summonses were being drawn up.

The second occupant fled and was being sought.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

******

ALSO SEE: Three suspects were hospitalized in custody following a police pursuit from Secaucus that ended in an overnight crash in Little Ferry. READ MORE....

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.