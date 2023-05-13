Driver Extricated, Hospitalized After SUV Slams Into Downtown Ramsey Jewelry Store

It was shortly before 7 a.m. May 13, when the Mercedes-Benz GLS smashed through the front of Apolo Jewelers, between Bici Restaurant and a Delta gas station at Main and Arch streets.

The vehicle obliterated the entire front of the business, smashing cases and ripping off portions of the facade.

It also took out a light pole, snapped a small tree and knocked two garbage cans onto Main Street.

Members of Ramsey Rescue freed the driver while securing occupants of the mixed-use building that houses the shop and restaurant.

Members of the Ramsey Ambulance Corps brought the driver to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on injuries or condition.

A borough building inspector was summoned to determine the integrity of the building. Police are investigating the cause.

