Don Bosco Prep Star Nick Becker Drafted By Seattle Mariners In Second Round

The 6-foot-4 shortstop was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft, going No. 57 overall.

Becker, a right-handed hitter and thrower from Thiells, NY (Rockland County), is known for his “good bat-to-ball skills and excellent hitting instincts,” according to MLB.com, “finding the barrel consistently and while making mid-at-bat adjustments.”

The Gatorade Player of the Year for 2024-25, Becker ended the season on fire, batting .394 with 26 hits, 27 RBIs, 25 runs, and 5 home runs. A threat at the plate every time he stepped in.

At the time of his selection, Becker led the Ironmen to a 21-2 record and a first-round bye in the Non-Public Group A state tournament, Gatorade says.

Scouts project “at least average power in the future” as he fills out and learns to leverage his swing more, without sacrificing his natural hit tool.

Seattle believes it can pry Becker away from his commitment to the University of Virginia, though club officials admit it will likely require an over-slot deal to do so. At just 19 years old, MLB.com notes he will need “more Minor League seasoning” compared to some other picks in the class.

Becker is one of several elite athletes to come out of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, a school known for producing top-tier baseball and football talent, including Caden Dana, C. J. Nitkowski, and Jason Vosler.

