Christian Mazzariello, Bergen County Native, Dies At 20 Years Old

Mazzariello was a student at Lehigh University, majoring in computer science at the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science, the university announced in a statement.

"Christian was a bright light in the university and engineering communities," Ricardo Hall, Vice President for Student Affairs at Leigh said. "He will be deeply missed."

Tributes poured in for Mazzariello on his obituary page.

"I remember when Christian was the drum major for our high school marching band," one mourner said. "I looked up to him in a massive way and he was such an inspirational human being. I’m going to miss you and I will always remember what an incredible person you were."

"Christian was one of the first people I met when I moved to Emerson and he instantly made me feel welcome," another loved one said. "He was a friend that could always make you laugh and you could always count on. I am truly at loss for words. He was kindest and most caring person and he will always hold a special place in my heart."

