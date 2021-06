A new ice cream shop has opened in Bergen County.

Francy's is located in Foster Village in Bergenfield.

Nuts about nuts? We got you covered! 🥜🌰 Indulge in our nut-infused ice creams to satisfy your cravings! • Hazelnut... Posted by Francy's Artisanal Ice Cream on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The artisanal shop has experience working at Michelin star restaurants in New York City and international hotels, BoozyBurbs reports.

Francy's Instagram page.

Francy's, 461 S. Washington Ave., Bergenfield.

