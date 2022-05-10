High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut

A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack.

Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street.

Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.

"A culmination of years in planning and meticulous attention to the finest details, Aura provides a pleasantly elegant and exquisite experience," its website says.

AURA, 159 Main St., Hackensack

