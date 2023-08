The retailer, formerly Burlington Coat Factory, will be opening a location in Ramsey this fall at the Interstate Shopping Center at 235 Interstate Shopping Center, it announced. A specific opening date will be announced later.

The company is headquartered in Burlington Township and currently operates 46 stores in New Jersey. Those interested in working at the Ramsey location can view job openings here.

