Bones Found On Beaches ID’d As Shipwreck Captain, Case Cracked By Ramapo College Students

The remains, found between 1995 and 2013 in Atlantic and Cape May counties, were confirmed to belong to 29-year-old Henry Goodsell, who died in a shipwreck off the Brigantine coast in 1844.

The identification was made by the New Jersey State Police in partnership with the Ramapo College of New Jersey Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center (IGG).

A skull was first found in Longport in 1995. More bones turned up in Margate in 1999 and again in Ocean City in 2013. For decades, the man was known only as Scattered Man John Doe.

In the fall of 2023, NJSP and Ramapo College began using investigative genetic genealogy to crack the case. A sample was uploaded to GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA in early 2024.

Students from Ramapo’s IGG certificate program traced DNA back to the 1600s, with relatives in Litchfield and Fairfield counties, Connecticut. From there, they searched shipwrecks and found newspaper articles from December 1844 describing the Oriental, a schooner that sank just a mile off the New Jersey shore while hauling 60 tons of marble from Connecticut to Philadelphia.

The entire crew died in the wreck, including Captain Henry Goodsell.

In March 2025, NJSP collected a DNA sample from a great-great-grandchild of Goodsell. On April 8, his identity was confirmed.

“This is one of the oldest cold case identifications using investigative genetic genealogy,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, NJSP superintendent. “Using modern genealogy testing to identify bone fragments from the 19th century is a powerful reminder of our unwavering commitment to resolving cases no matter how old.”

“Law enforcement works hard knowing that behind every case is a promise: that no one will be forgotten,” said Atlantic County Chief of County Detectives Patrick Snyder.

“This case didn’t solve a crime,” added Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, “but it uncovered a fascinating piece of local history.”

