AD Nauseum: Yet Another Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Route 287 Near NJ/NY Border

The crash at mile marker 64 temporarily closed the rain-soaked northbound highway in Mahwah near the New York State border around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12.

"The number of accidents in that area is alarming," one firefighter said.

Nonstop crashes -- mostly involving tractor-trailers as well as trucks -- have plagued the stretch of highway for years while bringing unheeded pleas for relief from area residents and commuters.

Authorities say slick conditions from road repaving have ironically made matters even worse.

Combine that with what the locals say is unsafe speed and it adds up to a sizable amount of stress -- not to mention the risk of injury or even death -- for responders and civilians alike.

The driver in this weekend's crash escaped injury after the tractor hit the guard rail, ripping open the fuel tank, responders at the scene said.

Those responders included Mahwah police, firefighters from the township and Ramsey, New Jersey State Police and the state Department of Transportation.

Heavy-duty tow trucks were needed to remove the wreckage.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.