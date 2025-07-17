$2.795M Ramsey Mansion With Theater, Chef’s Kitchen, Wine Wall Hits Market

Located at 8 Elbert St., in Ramsey, the home is listed for $2.795 million and is represented by Tony Nabhan of the Tony Nabhan Collective.

Built by East Hill Development, this 2025 new construction sits on a 0.6-acre lot and features approximately 8,000 square feet of living space across three finished levels.

The home offers 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, with 10-foot ceilings, a custom designer kitchen with top-tier appliances, a second chef’s kitchen, and smart home-ready technology throughout.

The primary suite features a gas fireplace, a spa-like bathroom, dual walk-in closets, its own coffee bar, and individual climate control.

Downstairs, the fully finished lower level includes a gym, custom theater, entertainment space, and flex areas that could serve as a playroom, office, or guest bedroom.

Out back, the home includes a covered terrace with a built-in grill, sink, and refrigeration, ideal for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining.

Additional features include:

3-car garage

Belgium block driveway

6-zone HVAC system

Exclusive lighting fixtures and premium finishes throughout

The home is within close proximity to top-rated schools, two train stations, Ramsey Golf & Country Club, the town pool, and a water park.

Click here for more photos of 8 Elbert St.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.