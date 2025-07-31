Wallington Gets Wild: Lomo Egg Rolls, Masala Tots Star At Beastro Grand Opening

John Thomas, 36, says Beastro will open its doors at 109 Locust Ave. on Thursday, Aug. 7 — nearly a year after launching a Hasbro restaurant at American Dream mall and making an appearance on Food Network's "Chopped."

Thomas got his start as the line cook supervisor at Zinburger in Clifton, the chain's first-ever East Coast location.

"That's where I learned a lot of the fundamentals," he said. "Knife skills, meat temperatures, fry skills."

After stints at Saddle River Inn and the Upper Montclair Country Club, Thomas launched a catering company out of frustration.

"I got sick and tired of all these different restaurants using the talent and work ethic I had," he said.

That company became Beastro — the name coined by his fiancée — and it quickly took off. Thomas served up private dinners, BBQ catering, and street-style pop-up meals. In 2023, North Jersey Eats named his Asian Nashville Chicken Sandwich one of the year’s Top 10 Best Bites.

He later landed a spot on "Chopped," went up against David Burke in a restaurant competition (“took him down in a slim margin”), and sold out a pop-up event in Wallington this summer. That’s when it clicked.

“People wanted more,” Thomas said. “They wanted an experience.”

The restaurant was originally meant to be a ghost kitchen and event space, but demand changed that.

“We only lasted a few weeks of online ordering,” Thomas said. People were asking for his hours and if there was dining or seating.

The answer is yes — and he’s gut-renovating the dining room to prove it.

The menu, finalized July 28, reflects Thomas’ 20 years in kitchens, his upbringing in the Paterson/Clifton area, and his love for cultural street food.

Among the dishes:

Lomo Saltado egg rolls with sauces

The Italian Firecracker: crispy chicken, murder marinara sauce, and broccoli raab on a Kaiser roll

Tater tots dusted with Kashmiri masala — “the Indian version of Lawry’s,” Thomas says.

He’s also adding casual breakfast, finger foods, and apps — with plans to keep offering catering and pop-ups out of the space.

Thomas says he wasn’t planning on opening a restaurant again — especially not now — but the demand changed everything.

“I’m extremely motivated. I didn’t want a restaurant right now… but if this is a calling, then this is a calling,” he said. “If this is what it’s got to be, let’s make it happen.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lyndhurst and receive free news updates.