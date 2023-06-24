Volunteer Responder In Bergen, Passaic Charged With Theft

Tyler M. Kotchkowski, 21, was charged last week with two counts of theft from the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad, for which sources said he'd served as treasurer.

An exact amount couldn't immediately be determined.

Kotchkowski, a North Arlington native who moved to Clifton last summer, studied criminal justice at Bergen Community College, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He'd been with NAVES since May 2021 and also a volunteer with the West Paterson Fire Co. 3 since June 2021, it says.

North Arlington police sent Kotchkowski to the Bergen County Jail on Monday, June 19. A judge released him the following day pending the resolution of the case.

